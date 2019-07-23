Authorities search for missing West Virginia 4-year-old in 'extreme danger'

FAIRMONT, Wv. - Authorities are searching for a 4-year-old girl they say is in "extreme danger," according to WCNC.

West Virginia State Police have issued an AMBER Alert for Graceylynn June Scritchfield, who was last seen in Fairmont, W.V.

Police say she is 3 feet tall, weighs 35 lbs and has brown-blonde hair.

Officials think she is with her biological father, Arlie Edward Hetrick III, also known as Trey.

Hetrick is a 24-year-old white male. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

According to West Virginia State Police, they're believed to be travelling in a 2001 Gold Subaru Forester with West Virginia license plate '1TH163'.

Anyone who knows where Gracelynn may be should contact the State Police at 304-367-2850.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.