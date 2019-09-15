Care Bears, Jenga among top 2019 finalists for Toy Hall of Fame

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - The annual battle among the toy elite has returned at the National Toy Hall of Fame in Rochester.

On Wednesday morning, 12 finalists were announced for the 2019 Toy Hall of Fame induction. This year's finalists include Care Bears, coloring book, Fisher-Price Corn Popper, Jenga, Magic the Gathering, Masters of the Universe, Matchbox Cars, My Little Pony, Nerf Blaster, Risk, smartphone, and the top.

"These 12 toys represent the wide scope of play—from the simple, traditional spinning top that has been played with since pre-history to the ultra-modern smartphone which has dramatically changed how people of all ages play and connect," said Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections at the Hall of Fame.

In order to be inducted, a toy must have icon status as being widely recognized, longevity, be seen as a catalyst for discovery, and innovation.

Fans can cast their votes online for finalists from September 11 - 18. The three toys that receive the most public votes will be added to the other top three submissions voted upon by the 23 members of the National Selection Advisory Committee.

The final inductees will be announced on November 7.