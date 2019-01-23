Classic Valentine's Day Sweethearts may be missing from shelves this year

ROANOKE, Va. - A classic Valentine's Day candy may be in short supply this year, according to TODAY.

According to the makers of the classic Sweethearts candy, the sweet treat won't be returning to shelves until Valentine's season 2020.

NECCO Wafers and its other brands such as Sweethearts were purchased in 2018 by Spangler Candy Company after NECCO went out of business and the original factory closed.

There are still some packs of Sweethearts out there if you're really desperate -- but keep in mind, they were made prior to the factory closing in July 2019.

