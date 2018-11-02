FBI offers $100,000 reward for information on wanted man accused of armed sexual assault

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man accused in an armed sexual assault.

Greg Alyn Carlson, 47, is on the 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. About two weeks ago, he was seen in the Mount Pleasant area of South Carolina.

Carlson should be considered armed and dangerous.

Description: 5'11", 170 lbs., white male, brown/graying hair, green eyes

He was last seen traveling in a stolen white, four-door, 2017 Hyundai Accent rental car with South Carolina license plate NKI-770.

Investigators believe Carlson is likely still in the Southeast, but that he may have crossed state lines.

In July, Carlson allegedly committed a burglary and attempted to rape a woman while using a deadly weapon. He was arrested but posted bond, and was released.

After posting bond, he fled to South Carolina, according to the FBI. Investigators believe he left the state with a stolen pistol, a rental car, and a significant amount of cash.

Since then, he's been seen in Florida and Alabama, and most recently, in South Carolina again.

Authorities believe he's likely responsible for more sexual assaults.

Carlson also uses the aliases Greg A. Carlson and Greg Alym Carlson. Carlson has indicated that he will not return to Los Angeles to face prosecution.