How you can help victims of the Dayton mass shooting from afar

ROANOKE, Va. - After Sunday's deadly shooting in Dayton, Ohio, many are wondering how they can help even if they don't live nearby.

Those looking to help can donate to the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund.

The money donated will help the families directly affected by the tragedy.

Furthermore, The Dayton Foundation, which established the fund, will waive the credit card processing fee so that 100 percent of the money will be used to assist others.

“Our hearts go out to the victims and their families of this horrific event,” said Mike Parks, president of The Dayton Foundation. “Many people want to reach out and help our friends, families and neighbors in the aftermath of this incident. Individuals who contribute to the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund can be assured that their donations will be distributed safely and responsibly as we continue to work with local officials in the days ahead.”

Individuals interested in contributing to the fund may make a secure, online credit card donation or mail a check to The Dayton Foundation, 40 N. Main Street, Suite 500, Dayton, OH 45423.

“Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund” or “Fund #8365” should be designated on the check or in the fund name field.

