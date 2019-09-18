Streetwear brand receives grief after debuting sweatshirts inspired by school shootings

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. - Fashion Week in New York City is not where you'd expect to find commentary on school shootings.

But, that is where a streetwear brand called "Bstroy" is facing backlash after debuting its latest clothing collection that some Instagram users are calling "disgusting" and "tasteless".

Sweatshirts are embroidered with the names of several school shootings locations, including Sandy Hook, Columbine, Virginia Tech and Marjory Stoneman Douglas.

They are distressed with what looks like bullet holes.

While the controversial hoodies were initially created just for the fashion show and not intended to be sold, Owens said the brand is considering selling them now.

The designer explained the inspiration behind the hoodies, saying, "Sometimes life can be painfully ironic. Like the irony of dying violently in a place you consider to be a safe, controlled environment, like school."

