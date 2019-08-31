Train takes you from D.C. to New York in 2.5 hours

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Amtrak has announced the launch of a new service that will provide riders a direct service between Washington D.C. and New York, according to WJLA.

The new service, named Acela Nonstop, will start on September 23. Amtrak says the ride will last 2 hours and 35 minutes.

"The new Acela Nonstop service will have you halfway to your New York City or DC destination in the time it would take you to board a flight," said Amtrak President & CEO Richard Anderson.

As of now, the schedule includes one southbound and one northbound train per day. The southbound train from New York will depart at 6:35 a.m. and is scheduled to arrive in D.C. around 9:10 a.m.

The northbound train will depart D.C. at 4:30 p.m., and arrive in New York around 7:05 p.m.

While the Acela Nonstop is currently only available once per day between NYP and WAS, Amtrak will be weighing potential expansion in terms of location and frequency.

The Acela Nonstop service comes in advance of the 2021 launch of brand-new Acela trainsets. The next generation of Acela trains, which are also expected to offer nonstop service between Washington and New York and New York and Boston, are being assembled at Alstom's facility in Hornell, New York, and will begin initial testing later this year and into 2020.