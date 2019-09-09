WATCH: President Trump presents Medal of Valor to Dayton police officers

WASHINGTON - The six police officers who stopped the Dayton mass shooter will be honored at the White House Monday.

President Donald Trump will present them with the Medal of Valor and heroic commendations.

The Medal of Valor is the highest decoration for bravery awarded to U.S. public safety officers.

The officers appeared on the scene of the rampage within 30-seconds.

One of the officers killed the shooter who was wearing a mask and bulletproof vest.

Nine people were killed but authorities say it could have been more had the officers not responded so quickly.

