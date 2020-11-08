67ºF

WATCH LIVE: Trump campaign team holds news conference in Las Vegas

The Trump campaign holds a news conference in Las Vegas about voter ballots.

Lawyers working for the Trump campaign spoke among a group of Trump supporters and members of the press about the alleged voter fraud in Nevada.

This conference comes after NBC News called Joe Biden as the winner of both Pennsylvania and Nevada on Saturday, making him the president-elect.

