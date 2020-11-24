WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump pardons a turkey ahead of Thanksgiving

An annual tradition continues at the White House on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are scheduled to present the National Thanksgiving Turkey at 2 p.m.

The turkey who receives the presidential pardon will become America’s official 2020 National Thanksgiving Turkey.

This year’s candidates, Corn and Cob, were raised by Iowa turkey farmers Ron and Susie Kardel arrived Sunday at the Willard InterContinental Hotel in Washington, D.C.

While the winner will become our National Thanksgiving Turkey, both will retire to their new home on the campus of Iowa State University.

For the past few years, they’ve gone to live at Virginia Tech; however, this year, turkeys are from Iowa this year, which is why they’re going to the Hawkeye State, according to the National Turkey Federation.

“This is a great opportunity to share with new audiences about turkey production and bring the turkeys back to their home state. Virginia Tech has been a wonderful partner, and we look forward to continuing to work with them in the future. Peas and Carrots and Bread and Butter still reside at Gobblers Rest,” said a federation spokesperson.