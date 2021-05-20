Justin Fairfax's bid for governor has observers asking: Why?

Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax speaks to supporters at Pink Fish restaurant in Hampton, Va., Thursday, April 8, 2021. Fairfax has long had lofty political ambitions, and despite facing two unresolved allegations of sexual assault hes pressing forward with a bid for governor. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia's lieutenant governor, Justin Fairfax, has long had lofty political ambitions, and even after being accused by two women of sexual assault he's pressing forward with a bid for governor.

The women’s allegations, which he’s spent two years trying to refute, are a dark cloud over what might have otherwise been a strong campaign, making it nearly impossible to fundraise or secure endorsements. Outside observers say there’s no way he can win, raising the question of why he's running.

Fairfax's first answer when asked: “I think it’s important to stand up for the truth."

His team acknowledges that the allegations, which exploded into public view in 2019 and have not resulted in criminal charges, have changed the state of the race. But Fairfax insists voters, particularly those who are Black like him, will see through what he insists -- without proof -- is a smear campaign.

“I’ve had many African American mothers and grandmothers, come up to me and say, you know, I’ve lived through this. I’ve seen men marched out of homes on false accusations and we never hear from them again. So there is a particular history here,” Fairfax said.

To his critics, Fairfax's candidacy is just an attempt to regain legitimacy and rehab his image.

“He’s running to try to clear his name and at the same time wield even greater power over his accusers and those who have criticized him,” said Adele McClure, his former policy director, who resigned over the allegations.

A former federal prosecutor and civil litigator, Fairfax unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination for attorney general in 2013, then won the race for lieutenant governor in 2017. The job pays about $36,000 a year and involves considerable tedium as the procedural conductor of the Senate, a task Fairfax handles with verve and efficiency. It's one of only three statewide elected offices in Virginia, and can be a launching pad to higher office.

