Senate set to elevate judge on Biden's high court short list

FILE - In this April 28, 2021 file photo, Ketanji Brown Jackson, nominated to be a U.S. Circuit Judge for the District of Columbia Circuit, testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on pending judicial nominations, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Senate is expected to narrowly confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson for the powerful U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. She is widely expected to land on President Joe Biden's short list should a Supreme Court vacancy arise. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON – The Senate is expected Monday to narrowly confirm the first appellate court judge of President Joe Biden’s tenure, elevating a judge with strong prospects of landing on the president's short list should a Supreme Court vacancy arise.

The Senate is voting on the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to take the place of Merrick Garland on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, the nation’s second most powerful court. Garland vacated the seat to become Biden's attorney general.

Biden has promised to name a Black woman to the Supreme Court and many view Jackson as a leading contender. She has written nearly 600 opinions as a district judge in Washington, worked as a federal public defender and served as vice chair on the commission that sets the guidelines judges consult when sentencing federal offenders.

The White House has sought to emphasize diversity in background, race and gender with his first batch of judicial nominations. Last week, the Senate confirmed the nation’s first federal Muslim judge, Zahid Quraishi, to serve as a district court judge in New Jersey. Quraishi’s first day on the job at a New York law firm was Sept. 11, 2001. He would go on to join the Army’s legal arm and served two deployments in Iraq.

The Senate has also confirmed Regina Rodriguez as a district judge in Colorado and Julien Neals as a district judge in New Jersey.

Democrats are mindful that former President Donald Trump and a Republican-led Senate installed more than 230 judges on the federal bench, including the three newest Supreme Court justices, with assembly line precision. They’re focused on giving Biden some early victories as they mount their own effort to shape the courts.

“Women, especially women of color, have long been underrepresented on the federal bench,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. “Along with President Biden, the Senate Democratic majority is working quickly to close the gap."

The Senate voted last week to end debate and bring Jackson’s nomination to the floor. Three Republicans, Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, joined Democrats in voting yes.

