Observer: Georgia county's elections messy, not fraudulent

In this image taken from video, Carter Jones, an independent monitor who observed election operations in Fulton County, speaks during a Zoom interview with The Associated Press in Atlanta on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Zoom via AP Photo)

ATLANTA – Election processes in Georgia's most populous county were badly managed, sloppy and chaotic, but there was no evidence of fraud, said an independent monitor who spent many hours over several months observing county election workers.

Detailed notes kept by Carter Jones over the week of the general election in November and obtained by The Associated Press challenge many of the allegations of fraud and misconduct that have circulated since the election. They chronicle everything Jones saw in Fulton County from the evening of Monday, Nov. 2, the day before the election, through late Saturday, Nov. 7, when the last ballots were counted.

“It’s not what it looks like during the election. It’s what happens after the election and what it looks like at the end,” Jones said in an exclusive interview with the AP on Wednesday. “Fulton was able to make their numbers zero out and there was nothing that should challenge the certification of this election.”

Jones, who was appointed to ensure the county's compliance with a consent agreement and has previous experience working on elections in other parts of the world, said he spent nearly 270 hours observing the county's election processes and saw no evidence of “any dishonesty, fraud or intentional malfeasance.”

After losing Georgia by about 12,000 votes, then-President Donald Trump fixated on the state. Making false claims of widespread voter fraud, he and his allies zoomed in on Fulton County, which has long had issues with its elections and has been a frequent punching bag for the GOP, including Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Fulton County includes most of Atlanta and reliably votes for Democrats in statewide and national elections. With roughly 822,500 active voters, the county accounts for about 11% of the state’s electorate. The county is about 46% white, 45% Black and about 8% people of Asian descent, according to U.S. census data.

The county’s primary last June was plagued by problems, including hourslong lines and absentee ballots that were requested but never received, and the State Election Board entered into a consent order with the county to make changes for the general election. That included the appointment of Jones as an independent monitor.

In a statement Wednesday, Raffensperger noted Jones’ findings of continued problems and said it was important to have him there as “eyes and ears on the ground.”

