Del. Sam Rasoul (D) and Charlie Nave (R) are vying to represent District 11 in the Virginia House of Delegates on Nov. 2, 2021.

This district covers part of the city of Roanoke.

House of Delegates - District 11 In 2019, Democrat Sam Rasoul ran unopposed.

