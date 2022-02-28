Fla.'s Deutch won't seek reelection; 31st House Dem to leave

FILe - Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee meeting, on Dec. 13, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Deutch says he will not seek reelection in the fall. He is the 31st House Democrat to announce plans to leave the chamber as this year's midterm elections draw closer.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool, File)

MIAMI – U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch of Florida said Monday that he will not seek reelection in the fall, becoming the 31st House Democrat to announce plans to leave the chamber in a challenging midterm year for the party.

Deutch, who represents parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties, said in a statement that he has accepted an offer to serve as a CEO for the American Jewish Committee, a New York City-based nonprofit.

“It has been a tremendous privilege to serve the people of Palm Beach and Broward Counties in Congress since 2010,” he said.

The congressman, 55, said he will continue his work in Washington until Congress recesses for the next election.

Republicans are making a strong push to retake control of the House in this year’s midterms. So far, just 13 Republicans have said they’re not seeking reelection to the House.

The 31 Democratic House retirees is the most since the 1992 elections, when 41 of them stepped away.

Florida's House and Senate are redrawing the state’s congressional maps, a once-a-decade redistricting process following the federal census. While each proposal makes changes to Deutch’s district because of population changes, the new district should remain safely Democratic.

Deutch has strongly pushed for gun control legislation and taken a more active role since 17 students and staff members were killed in a 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, part of his district. He has led the gun violence prevention task force in Congress.

Earlier this month he urged President Joe Biden to use his State of the Union address to talk about gun control measures, including universal background checks.

“Anything we can do to spare one more community — one more family — the pain that we have experienced in Parkland and Coral Springs and South Florida is what we must do,” Deutch said in a statement honoring the victims this month, on Feb. 14, marking four years since the tragedy. “The President may want to do more than that. But I want to get something done. We need to start saving lives and preventing more broken hearts.”

Measures to close loopholes in background checks for gun purchases passed in the House last year, but have stalled in the Senate.

Deutch serves as chair on the House Ethics Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Middle East, North Africa and Global Counterterrorism. He is also a senior member of the House Judiciary Committee.