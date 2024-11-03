California voters weigh measures on shoplifting, forced labor and minimum wage

FILE - Neighbors and local business owners join in to support California's Proposition 36 on the November ballot at a news conference in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – California voters will decide on 10 ballot measures including one that would turn some nonviolent crimes, like shoplifting, into felonies again, and another that would make the state’s minimum wage the highest in the nation.

Here’s a look at some of the most consequential propositions being put before voters:

Recommended Videos

Proposition 36

This would make shoplifting a felony for repeat offenders and increase penalties for some drug charges, including those involving the synthetic opioid fentanyl. It also would give judges the authority to order people with multiple drug charges to get treatment.

Proponents say the initiative is necessary to close loopholes that have made it challenging for law enforcement to punish shoplifters and drug dealers. The measure will also help the state address the homelessness and drug crises, they say.

Opponents, including Democratic state leaders and social justice groups, say it would disproportionately imprison poor people and those with substance use issues rather than target ringleaders who hire large groups of people to steal goods for resale online. The initiative would also take away drug and mental health funding that comes from savings from incarcerating fewer people.

Proposition 32

This would increase the minimum wage to $18 per hour by 2026, up from the current rate of $16 per hour for most people.

Fast food workers already got a pay boost this year to at least $20 an hour, and some health care workers now make a minimum of $23 an hour.

If approved, California would have the country’s highest statewide minimum wage. In 2016 it became the first state to pass a $15 an hour minimum wage. About 40 cities and counties already have minimum wages higher than the statewide rate, and six of them require minimums above $18 per hour as of this year.

Hawaii passed a law in 2022 raising its minimum wage to $18 an hour by 2028.

Proponents of the California measure estimate that it would benefit 2 million workers including hotel and grocery employees. Opponents say it would increase costs, lead to higher taxes and push businesses to cut jobs.

Proposition 4

This asks voters for permission to borrow $10 billion for various climate programs, in what would be the state’s largest investment in fighting climate change to date.

The largest chunk of the money, $3.8 billion, would go to improving drinking water systems and preparing for droughts and floods. Wildfire preparedness programs would get $1.5 billion, while $1.2 billion would be targeted to combating sea level rise.

The rest would be divided among programs on parks and outdoor recreation; air quality; extreme heat preparedness; protecting biodiversity; and farm and ranch sustainability.

Proponents of the measure say it would help the state better prepare for a changing climate and increasing threats of wildfires, water pollution and extreme heat.

Opponents say the bond is “the most expensive way” to pay for programs that could be funded through the budget.

It would cost taxpayers about $16 billion to pay off, in annual installments of $400 million.

Proposition 6

This would change the state Constitution to ban forced labor in any form. The constitution currently bans it except as punishment for crime.

That exemption has become a target of criminal justice advocates who are concerned about prison labor conditions. People who are incarcerated are often paid less than $1 an hour to fight fires, clean cells and do landscaping at cemeteries.

The initiative is included in a package of reparations proposals introduced by lawmakers as part of an effort to atone and offer redress for a history of racism and discrimination against Black Californians.

Several other states, including Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont, have in recent years approved constitutional amendments removing slavery and involuntary servitude exceptions.

___

Austin is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Austin on Twitter: @ sophieadanna