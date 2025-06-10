Correspondent Terry Moran out at ABC News, two days after suspension over Stephen Miller post

FILE - Terry Moran of "Nightline" speaks during the ABC Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, July 26, 2007. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)

Correspondent Terry Moran is out at ABC News, two days after the organization suspended its correspondent for a social media post that called Trump administration deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller a “world class hater.”

The network said Tuesday that it was at the end of its contract with Moran “and based on his recent post — which was a clear violation of ABC News policies —we have made the decision not to renew.”

The Trump administration, including Vice President J.D. Vance, quickly condemned Moran for his late-night X post criticizing Miller, which was swiftly deleted.

Moran had interviewed President Donald Trump only a few weeks ago. He said in his X post that the president was also a hater, but that his hatred was in service of his own glorification.

But for Miller, Moran said, “his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate.”