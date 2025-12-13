Democratic former Sen. Doug Jones launches campaign for Alabama governor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Former U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, the last Democrat to hold statewide office in Alabama, kicked off his campaign for governor Friday, saying voters deserve a choice and a leader who will put aside divisions to address the state's pressing needs.

“With your help we can finish what we began. We can build the Alabama we’ve always deserved,” Jones told a crowd of several hundred at a rally in Birmingham featuring musician Jason Isbell.

Jones said the state has urgent economic, health care and educational issues that are not being solved.

The campaign kickoff came on the eighth anniversary of Jones' stunning 2017 win over Republican Roy Moore, and Jones said Alabama proved back then that it can defy “simplified labels of red and blue.”

“You stood up and you said something simple but powerful. We can do better,” Jones said. “You said with your votes that our values, Alabama values, are more important than any political party, any personality, any prepackaged ideology.”

His entry into the race sets up a possible rematch with Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who defeated Jones by 20 points in 2020 and is also now running for governor. Both will have party primaries before the November election.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Jones said families are having a hard time with things like health care, energy bills and simply making ends meet.

“People are struggling,” he said. “They are hurting.”

Jones used part of his speech to describe his agenda as governor. He said it is past time for the state to have a lottery and to expand Medicaid. He also criticized the use of federal pandemic relief funds for construction of a $1.2 billion prison that has spiraled over its initial budget.

Alabama has not elected a Democratic governor since Don Siegelman in 1998. In 2020, Tuberville held Jones to about 40% of the vote, which has been the ceiling for Alabama Democrats recently in statewide races.

Retired political science professor Jess Brown said Jones lost in 2020 despite being a well funded incumbent, and that's a sign that he faces an uphill battle in 2026

“Based on what I know today, at this juncture of the campaign, I would say that Doug Jones, who’s a very talented and bright man, is politically the walking dead,” Brown said.

Jones acknowledged being the underdog and said his decision to run stemmed in part from a desire for Tuberville not to coast into office unchallenged.

But Jones also pointed to recent Democratic victories in Georgia, Mississippi and other locations as cause for optimism.

Tuberville, who previously headed up the football program at Auburn University, had “no record except as a football coach” when he first ran, Jones said. And “now there are five years of being a United States senator. There are five years of embarrassing the state.”

Jones continued to question Tuberville’s residency, saying he “doesn’t even live in Alabama, and if he does, then prove me wrong.”

Tuberville has a Florida beach house but has repeatedly said Auburn is his home. His campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment but has previously noted that he defeated Jones handily in 2020.

Democratic voters at the rally cheered Jones’ return.

“I’m just glad that there’s somebody sensible getting in the race,” Angela Hornbuckle said. “He proved that he could do it as a senator.”