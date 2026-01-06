Skip to main content
Key moments in the US arrest of and case against Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro

Meg Kinnard And Dario Lopez

Associated Press

This image taken from video shows Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro being escorted to board a helicopter for transport to Manhattan Federal Court, Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in New York. (WABC via AP)
United States' Ambassador to the United Nations Michael Waltz addresses the Security Council Monday, Jan. 5, 2026 at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
In this courtroom sketch, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, left, and his wife, Cilia Flores, second from right, appear in Manhattan federal court with their defense attorneys Mark Donnelly, second from left, and Andres Sanchez, Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)
Pedestrians run after explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
This satellite image provided by Vantor shows from left, the Fuerte Tiuna neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela on Dec. 22, 2025 and Fuerte Tiuna neighborhood after U.S. strikes on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. (2026 Vantor via AP)
Maribel Gonzalez celebrates outside Versailles Cuban Cuisine after President Donald Trump announced President Nicols Maduro had been captured and flown out of Venezuela, in Miami, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Jen Golbeck)
President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago club, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump listens to a question during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in Palm Beach, Fla., as Secretary of State Marco Rubio watches. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
An airplane carrying captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro lands at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, N.Y. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Workers fly the Cuban flag at half-mast at the Anti-Imperialist Tribune near the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba, Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in memory of Cubans who died two days before in Caracas, Venezuela during the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by U.S. forces. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Venezuela's U.N. Ambassador Samuel Moncada speaks during a meeting of the Security Council Monday, Jan. 5, 2026 at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

After apparent months of planning, the U.S. strike that resulted in the arrest of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro unfolded swiftly over the weekend, with American forces converging on Caracas to arrest Maduro and his wife.

In subsequent days, Maduro would be spirited from a U.S. warship to a plane and ultimately a downtown Manhattan courthouse, where he would enter a not guilty plea on narco-terrorism charges.

Trump and U.S. military leaders gave details of the operation, and Venezuelan officials spoke out against it. Global leaders considered the situation in venues including the United Nations, and Venezuelans living in the U.S. celebrated the news of Maduro’s capture.

This is how the operation unfolded:

Jan. 2, 2026

10:46 p.m. EST: Trump gives go-ahead for U.S. strikes in Venezuela.

Jan. 3, 2026

1:01 a.m. EST: U.S. forces arrive at Maduro compound in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela.

3:29 a.m. EST: U.S. forces are “over the water” — meaning beyond the coastline — on their way from Venezuela back to American ships stationed in the Caribbean Sea.

4:21 a.m. EST: Trump announces on Truth Social that the U.S. has carried out a “large scale strike” against Venezuela and captured Maduro. The U.S. president says he will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. EST.

————————-

Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said, “We do not know the whereabouts of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores.”

She added, “We demand proof of life.” ————————- U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said Maduro and his wife will face criminal charges after an indictment in New York, vowing in a social media post that the couple will “soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts.” —————————— In South Florida, Venezuelans celebrated the news of Maduro’s capture at a rally held outside a South American eatery. —————— Trump told Fox News that the couple were aboard the U.S. warship Iwo Jima and headed to New York, where they would face prosecution. ————————— The Justice Department released a new indictment accusing Maduro and his wife for their alleged roles in a narco-terrorism conspiracy. ———————— Trump posted a photo on social media showing Maduro wearing a sweatsuit and a blindfold with the caption “Nicolas Maduro on board the USS Iwo Jima.” —————————- Accompanying Trump at a press conference — which got underway nearly 40 minutes after its scheduled 11 a.m. EST start time — were Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Stephen Miller, a top White House aide overseeing homeland security matters. ——————— Trump said the U.S. was “ going to run” Venezuela until a “judicious” transition of power. At that moment, there were no visible signs the U.S. was controlling the country. ———————— In a televised address to the nation lasting less than 15 minutes, Rodríguez left open the door for dialogue with the U.S. while also seeking to calm ruling party supporters.

“Here, we have a government with clarity, and I repeat and repeat again … we are willing to have respectful relations,” she said, referring to the Trump administration. “It is the only thing we will accept for a type of relationship after having attacked (Venezuela).”

Venezuela’s high court ordered Rodriguez to assume the role of interim president, and the leader was backed by Venezuela’s military. ——————- A plane carrying Maduro arrived in New York following his capture by the U.S., an AP source said.

Jan. 4, 2026

In a statement read on Cuban state TV, the Cuban government announced that the American military strikes in Venezuela had killed 32 Cuban military and police officers who had been on a mission at the request of Venezuela’s government.

——————-

In comments aboard Air Force One flying from Florida to Washington, Trump said Venezuela was sick and needed U.S. support, adding: “Colombia’s very sick, too. Run by a sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States. And he’s not going to be doing it very long.”

Asked if that might mean a U.S. operation that could target Colombia President Gustavo Petro, Trump responded, “Sounds good to me.”

Saying he had repeatedly offered U.S. troops to Mexico, which he said “has to get their act together” on drug trafficking, Trump said President Claudia Sheinbaum is “concerned, she’s a little afraid.”

Questioned about U.S. military force in Cuba, however, Trump said: “I think it’s just going to fall. ... I don’t think we need any action.”

_______

Jan. 5, 2026

Maduro arrives at the federal courthouse in New York City. ————— The U.N. Security Council held an emergency meeting, where both allies and adversaries of the United States voiced opposition to the U.S. raid.

______

Maduro's son appeared in Venezuela’s National Assembly, where the country’s lawmakers elected in parliamentary elections last May were set to be sworn in. Maduro Guerra, also known as “Nicolásito,” demanded that his parents be returned by American authorities and called on international support.

———————— Maduro made his first appearance in a U.S. courtroom following his capture. —————————- Maduro pleaded not guilty in a U.S. court, telling a judge, “I am a decent man, the president of my country.”

Maduro’s next court date is set for March 17.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

