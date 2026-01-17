Skip to main content
Virginia tradition calls for morning suits at an inauguration. But Spanberger switched things up

Associated Press

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger arrives for inaugural ceremonies at the Capitol in Richmond Va., Saturday Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)
Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger sits with her husband Adam Spanberger during inaugural ceremonies at the Capitol in Richmond Va., Saturday Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)
Abigail Spanberger is sworn in as Governor of Virginia during inaugural activities at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Saturday Jan. 17, 2026. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP)

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger arrives for inaugural ceremonies at the Capitol in Richmond Va., Saturday Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia’s governors traditionally wear morning suits for their inaugurations. But for her swearing-in on Saturday, Gov. Abigail Spanberger, the first woman to fill that role, dressed in white, the color of women’s suffrage.

According to “A Guide to Virginia Protocol and Traditions,” males in the official party wear morning coats, a formal daytime suit with long tails, and women wear dark suits for the inauguration. Many, including the new governor’s husband, kept to that tradition on Saturday.

Spanberger's office did not respond to an email seeking comment on her inauguration outfit. But in a recent interview with NPR, Spanberger said she wouldn’t continue that tradition.

“I’m not going to wear a morning coat, not to disappoint anyone,” she said.

The new governor’s white outfit, which included a long, white coat with gold buttons, paired with white gloves, appeared to be a nod to the women’s suffrage movement that led to American women securing the right to vote. In her address, Spanberger noted the gravity of the moment and highlighted suffragists' refusal to give up.

“I maintain an abiding sense of gratitude to those who work, generation after generation, to ensure women could be among those casting ballots, but who could only dream of a day like today,” Spanberger said.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

