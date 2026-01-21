Skip to main content
Clear icon
19º
Join Insider
Trending
Weather Authority Alert Day issued for Saturday, Jan. 24 and Sunday, Jan. 25
Virginia State Police launch Federal Rap back program
New River Valley Weather | Forecast, Radar, Severe Alerts | WSLS 10
Roanoke Police Department investigating Tuesday night homicide that left man dead
Roanoke, Virginia Weather | Forecast, Radar, Severe Alerts | WSLS 10
Roanoke Police Department releases 2025 gun violence report
The Current

Politics

From the NFL sidelines to a US Senate race: Michele Tafoya's new play

Steve Karnowski

Associated Press

FILE - NBC Sports reporter Michele Tafoya is seen before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File) (Tyler Kaufman, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MINNEAPOLIS – Former NFL sideline reporter Michele Tafoya launched her campaign for the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, hoping to win the Republican nomination for the Minnesota seat being vacated by retiring Democratic Sen. Tina Smith.

“For years, I covered the biggest football games in America,” Tafoya said in a video posted on social media. “I walked the sidelines when the pressure was mounting and the stakes were the highest. That job taught me about more than football. It taught me about how leadership really works. When leaders are prepared and accountable, teams succeed. When they aren’t, people pay the price.”

Recommended Videos

Tafoya, who's long been active in Minnesota Republican politics, is best known for her work from 2011-2022 as a sideline reporter for NBC's Sunday Night Football. Other Republicans in the race include former NBA player Royce White, who lost to U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar in 2024, and military veterans Adam Schwarze and Tom Weiler.

On the Democratic side, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan are competing for their party's nomination to succeed Smith, who announced last February that she wouldn't seek another term.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos