The Latest: Trump says he’ll raise tariffs to 15% after Supreme Court ruling

President Donald Trump attends the National Governors Association dinner at the White House, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Allison Robbert)

President Donald Trump said he wants a global tariff of 15%, up from 10% he'd announced a day earlier after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down many of the far-reaching taxes on imports he had imposed over the last year.

The court’s Friday decision struck down tariffs Trump had imposed on nearly every country using an emergency powers law. Trump now said he'll use a different, albeit more limited, legal authority.

He’s already signed an executive order enabling him to bypass Congress and impose a 10% tax on imports from around the world, starting Tuesday, the same day as his State of the Union speech. But those tariffs are limited to 150 days unless extended by legislation.

Trump’s announcement on social media Saturday was the latest sign that, despite the court’s rare check on his powers, the Republican president won’t let go of his favorite tool for rewriting the rules of global commerce and applying international pressure.

Judge blocks release of special counsel Smith’s report on Trump classified documents case

A federal judge on Monday permanently barred the release of a report by special counsel Jack Smith’s report on his investigation into Trump’s hoarding of classified documents.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who was nominated to the bench by Trump, granted a request from the Republican president to keep under wraps the report detailing Smith’s findings in the probe that resulted in criminal charges in 2023.

Cannon, who in 2024 dismissed the case after concluding that Smith was unlawfully appointed, said the release of the report would present a “manifest injustice” to Trump and his two co-defendants.

“Special Counsel Smith, acting without lawful authority, obtained an indictment in this action and initiated proceedings that resulted in a final order of dismissal of all charges,” she wrote.

State Department orders nonessential US diplomats to leave Lebanon as tensions with Iran soar

A State Department official says the U.S. has ordered nonessential diplomats and family members to leave Lebanon as tensions over Iran rise with the threat of a potentially imminent military strike.

The official said a continuous assessment of the regional security environment determined it was “prudent” to draw down the U.S. Embassy’s footprint so that only essential personnel remained at their posts.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the move had not yet been formally announced, said that it is a temporary measure and that the embassy remained operational Monday.

A second department official, also speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss plans that had not been formally announced, said Secretary of State Marco Rubio may delay his intended visits to Israel this weekend.

US futures slip, world markets are mixed after the Supreme Court nixes Trump’s tariffs

U.S. futures were broadly lower Monday as uncertainty lingered after the Supreme Court struck down most of President Trump’s sweeping tariffs late last week.

Futures for the S&P 500 lost 0.5%, while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.6%. Nasdaq futures fell nearly 0.7%.

Novo Nordisk shares took a beating after the Danish drugmaker said trial results of its next generation weight loss drug CagriSema fell short of those of a similar drug made by rival Eli Lilly. Novo shares slid more than 13% in premarket trading. Eli Lilly shares rose 3.5%.

Domino’s climbed nearly 5% after the pizza delivery chain said it expects its market share to further expand in 2026 after posting strong same-store sales figures for the fourth quarter.

Despite Friday’s Supreme Court ruling, tariffs aren’t going away. Trump said Friday he would use other avenues to tax imports, such as an executive order imposing a 10% global tariff that he later raised to 15%.

Trump’s big speech will be delivered to a changed nation and a Congress he's sidelined

President Trump will stand before Congress on Tuesday to deliver the annual State of the Union address to a transformed nation.

One year back in office, Trump has emerged as a president defying conventional expectations. He’s executed a head-spinning agenda, upending priorities at home, shattering alliances abroad and challenging the nation’s foundational system of checks and balances. Two Americans were killed by federal agents while protesting the Trump administration’s immigration raids and mass deportations.

As the lawmakers sit in the House chamber listening to Trump’s agenda for the year ahead, the moment is an existential one for the Congress, which has essentially become sidelined by his expansive reach, the Republican president bypassing his slim GOP majority to amass enormous power for himself.

Rubio heads to Caribbean to reassert US interests after Venezuela strikes

Secretary of State Marco Rubio travels to the Caribbean island of St. Kitts and Nevis this week to reassert the Trump administration’s interests in the Western Hemisphere just a month after the U.S. military operation that removed former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

With the eyes of much of the world on the U.S military buildup in the Middle East and President Donald Trump’s threats to attack Iran, Rubio will make a one-day visit to St. Kitts on Wednesday to participate in a summit of leaders from the Caribbean Community, the State Department said.

Trump’s action against Maduro coupled with an increasingly aggressive posture aimed at eliminating drug trafficking and illegal migration have proven a concern for many in the region although they’ve also won support from many smaller states.

In numerous group and bilateral meetings, Rubio intends to discuss ways to promote regional security and stability, trade and economic growth.