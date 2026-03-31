What to know about Transgender Day of Visibility

March 31 marks Transgender Day of Visibility (TDOV), a day when people around the world are encouraged to celebrate the lives and contributions of transgender individuals. The day is also dedicated to raising awareness about the challenges the community faces, including disproportionate levels of poverty, discrimination and violence.

TDOV was established in 2009 by transgender activist Rachel Crandall, who sought to create a day to recognize and celebrate transgender people while acknowledging that not every trans person can or wants to be visible due to discrimination.

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In honor of Transgender Day of Visibility, the Pride Council at Virginia Tech will participate in the Trans Rights Readathon, celebrating trans authors with a free book giveaway. The event will take place on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Squires Student Center, Squires Info Booth B.

Additionally, a Transgender Day of Visibility Community Meal will be held in Staunton at the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center from 5 to 7 p.m. The National LGBTQ+ & Allied Chamber of Commerce in Richmond will also host a virtual Zoom meeting titled “Joyful Visibility at the Crossroads.” The session will focus on how gender-diverse business owners and customers are experiencing both heightened visibility and a challenging landscape, as well as ways to embrace visibility.