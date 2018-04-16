State of emergency declared in Danville; some residents to be without power for days

House on Oak Haven off Westover Drive. No one was home. (Credit: Danville Fire Department)

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville City Manager Ken Larking declared a local state of emergency Sunday night.

Severe weather appears to be to blame for damage that has left many without power.

Officials said they cannot estimate the amount of time it will take to get all power restored, but said residents can expect to be without power into Monday and Tuesday, as two feeder circuits -- one that serves 843 customers in the Westover area and one that serves 710 customers in the Brosville area -- are without power.

Additionally, there are reports of scattered outages in Pittsylvania County.

Residents were advised that Westover Drive is blocked at Woodlawn Avenue, and Riverside Drive is blocked in the 5000 block.

Any residents in need of shelter can call the city's nonemergency line at 434-799-5111. Those who are not in need of shelter, however, are being asked to stay in their homes due to the risk of being exposed to live wires.

During a state of emergency, a request for additional resources can be made without going through the typical steps, officials said.

