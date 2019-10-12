The Better Business Bureau warns of 'unclaimed rewards' scam

The Better Business Bureau is warning of an "unclaimed rewards" scam.

The company says scammers promise unclaimed rewards to trick people into providing credit card information.

The victims get a postcard, email or social media message saying they have an unclaimed reward at major retailers such as Walmart and Target. The card says they must provide a phone number to claim it.

On the phone, they're asked to confirm their identify and provide credit card information to pay for mailing costs. Then, the scammers try to use the credit card to buy items.

The BBB recommends being wary of unsolicited correspondence and to never give personal information to people you don't know.

You can learn more on the BBB's scam tips website.