Virginia deer hunters reminded of mandatory disease sampling on Saturday

If you hunt in Virginia, here’s something to keep in mind this weekend.

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is conducting mandatory Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) sampling on Saturday.

CWD is a fatal neurological disease that affects deer. It’s a serious concern for the deer population, though officials say it doesn’t pose a health risk to people or pets.

On Saturday, there are two “disease management” areas.

If you kill a deer in these areas, you’ll need to comply with the sampling:

Disease Management Area 1 Clarke, Frederick, Shenandoah and Warren counties Find a sampling location here

Disease Management Area 2 Culpeper, Madison and Orange counties Find a sampling location here



DGIF reminds hunters that whole deer carcasses killed within a disease management area cannot be transported out of that area. Also, the Centers for Disease Control recommends that all deer killed in areas known to be infected with CWD be tested prior to consumption.

For more information, click here.