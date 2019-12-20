37ºF

Families reserve right to sue over Virginia Beach shooting

File-This June 3, 2019, file photo shows the memorial site on George Mason Dr. honors the victims killed during a mass shooting that took place at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center in Virginia Beach, Va. The Virginia Beach shooting was just one of several high-profile mass killings that took place around the country this past summer, leading to widespread calls for new gun laws at the federal level. But President Donald Trump recently poured cold water on prospects for a bipartisan compromise. In the absence of a federal push, Virginias elections have become a key opportunity for gun-control supporters. (L. Todd Spencer/The Virginian-Pilot via AP, File)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Families of Virginia Beach mass shooting victims have filed legal notices that reserve their right to sue the city.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Thursday that the wrongful death claims will allow the families to file lawsuits through May 31, 2021.

That date will be the second anniversary of the massacre.

A longtime city engineer opened fire in a municipal building, shooting 16 people and killing 12.

He died in a gunfight with police.

An attorney said the filings don’t necessarily indicate a true intention to sue the city. But they keep the door open and the option available.

