Mecklenburg County man is Southside district’s first coronavirus case

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, Va. – A Mecklenburg County man in his 50s is Virginia’s latest case of the coronavirus.

This marks the first case in Virginia’s Southside Health District, which is comprised of Halifax, Mecklenburg and Brunswick counties.

This man had contact with a person in another part of Virginia who was diagnosed with COVID-19, according to health officials.

He is now isolated at home and monitoring his health.

“The Virginia Department of Health, hospitals, and health care providers continue to work together to identify COVID-19 cases in the community and across the Commonwealth,” said Southside Health District Director Dr. Scott Spillmann. “The health district is investigating this case and will identify and reach out to any close contacts of this resident who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19."