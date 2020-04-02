More than 110,000 Virginians filed for unemployment last week

ROANOKE, Va. – Applications for temporary unemployment assistance in Virginia increased during the week ending on March 28th as the U.S. economy bears the weight of growing fears around the COVID-19 virus, according to a release Thursday from the U.S. Employment and Training Administration.

The number of applications submitted in Virginia during the week ending on March 28th rose to 114,104, an increase of 146.6% from the number of applications submitted the previous week and an increase of 5401.6% from the number of applications submitted the same week last year.

Since March 14th, the state has processed 160,381 claims for unemployment. That represents 4.3% of the total workforce of Virginia that is eligible for the unemployment insurance program.

Virginia contributed to a national increase in the seasonally-adjusted number of claims of 3069% over the same week last year.

As of March 21st, 42,200 total people in Virginia were receiving unemployment benefits. That represents 1.1% of all eligible employees in the state.

Click here for detailed instructions on how to file or re-open a claim.