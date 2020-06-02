Free fishing days set for June 5-7 in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – If you want to go fishing in one of Virginia’s many rivers and lakes, you won’t need a license this weekend.

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries established free fishing days on June 5, 6 and 7, 2020.

To increase angling opportunities, Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (DGIF) has removed the restriction to fishing designated stocked trout waters. This will open over 2,900 miles of trout streams, in addition to numerous ponds, small lakes and reservoirs. Virginia’s diversified trout habitat offers a wide range of trout fishing prospects.

All fishing regulations including size, season, catch limits, and gear restrictions, will remain in effect.

The 2020 Freshwater Fishing and Boating Regulations can be found at the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries website at: www.dgif.virginia.gov/fishing/regulations/