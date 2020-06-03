Devil’s Backbone searching for Chief Hiking Officer

One lucky hiker who wants to take on the Appalachian Trail will get paid $20,000 to do it.

Here’s the catch — you have to also love beer.

Devil’s Backbone Brewing Company is accepting applications for what it calls its “Chief Hiking Officer.”

The person who lands this gig will trek the entire 2,200-mile trail from Georgia to Maine, consuming and sharing plenty of brews along the way.

The job even comes with a $20,000 stipend and free travel to the trail-head.

Gear is also included, but no hotel expenses.

This is for an experienced hiker who is comfortable sleeping under the stars every night.

Devil’s Backbone estimates it will take five-to-seven months to complete the assignment — which starts next year.

Even though the brewer didn’t explicitly say it, we’re going to assume travel home from the end of the trail is also included.