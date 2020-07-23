State Fair of Virginia canceled due to coronavirus concerns

DOSWELL, Va. – The State Fair of Virginia originally scheduled to start in September has been canceled due to coronavirus.

Organizers say they will hold a modified 4-H Livestock Show in October.

Below is the full statement:

“For the health of all Virginians, we’ve made the tough decision to cancel this year’s State Fair of Virginia. We will hold a modified State Fair 4-H Livestock Show in October to honor our youth and recognize them for their hard work. We have heavy hearts with this decision but we look forward to gathering to celebrate the best of Virginia when we can be together safely. See you in 2021.”