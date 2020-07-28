George Floyd hologram will temporarily replace Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – Members of George Floyd’s family will be in Richmond Tuesday night using a hologram of Floyd to replace where a Confederate monument used to be in the city.

Change.org and The George Floyd Foundation have partnered for “The George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project,” according to VPM.

A hologram of George Floyd on a confederate monument "The hologram will allow my brother's face to be seen as a symbol for change in places where change is needed most” - Rodney Floyd, brother of George Floyd. 20 million people signed the Change.org petition to make sure that George Floyd isn’t forgotten and his killers are brought to justice. This holographic memorial will tour the southern U.S, replacing sites of racist symbols with one of hope and transformation. Posted by Change.org on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

The news outlet reports that the hologram is of fireflies that come together to form Floyd’s image.

The New York Daily News reports that the hologram will be in Richmond for a week, replacing the statue of Robert E. Lee.

The event will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and the Richmond television station reports that remarks will be made by Free Egunfemi Bangura, Tezlyn Figaro, Benjamin Crump (attorney for George Floyd’s family) and George Floyd’s family members, according to NBC 12.