UVA delays in-person learning and move-in date by two weeks

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – It’ll be a bit longer until students return to Grounds at the University of Virginia.

On Tuesday, the university announced that while undergraduate instruction will still begin Aug. 25, in-person instruction for undergraduates will now begin Sept. 8.

For those living on-Grounds, they will be able to move in a few days before Sept. 8.

While the university cannot control when students living off-Grounds return to Charlottesville, it’s urging them to delay their arrivals as well.

University leaders said they made the shift in response to an uptick in virus transmission in Virginia and nationwide since the University’s original reopening plans were announced June 17, as well as supply chain disruptions affecting the availability of testing materials

“In response to these conditions, and based on the advice of UVA public health experts, we have decided to adopt a phased approach to the fall semester, which we believe will best safeguard the health and safety of our University community and our Charlottesville neighbors and give us the best chance of a successful return to Grounds,” they wrote. “We still plan to welcome all students back to Grounds, but out of caution, we will do it a bit more slowly than originally intended.”

Graduate and professional programs will start as previously planned.

The university plans to share another update no later than Aug. 28.