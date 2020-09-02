Poll: Nearly 6 in 10 Virginians don’t agree with U.S. government’s coronavirus response

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – The coronavirus continues to be atop people’s minds and how it’s being dealt with depends on who you ask.

A newly released poll from Roanoke College shows that 58% of Virginians believe that the federal government’s response to the coronavirus has not gone far enough.

When looking at Virginia’s government’s response, about half, 49%, think it has been appropriate.

Since a similar poll in May, confidence in the government’s response to COVID-19 has decreased.

As for when people think life will return to normal, a quarter believes that it’s longer than a year for that to happen.

When breaking down the poll along party lines, 57% of Democrats polled said they were very concerned that they or a family member would contract the virus. For Republicans polled, only 19% were concerned about that same issue.

94% of Democrats reported always wearing a mask indoors, compared to 69% of Republicans.

Roanoke College interviewed 659 Virginians between Aug. 9 and 22.

The poll has a sampling error of plus or minus approximately 3.8 percent at the 95 percent level of confidence.

To see the poll, click here.