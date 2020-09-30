Virginia sees 755 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 148,271 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – As of September 30, Virginia is now reporting 148,271 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

Wednesday’s total of 148,271 marks an increase from Tuesday’s total of 147,516 cases.

As of Wednesday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 2,200,124 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.