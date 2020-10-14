69ºF

Virginia

Virginia has removed 40 Confederate symbols since George Floyd’s death

Nationwide, 102 Confederate monuments, statues, school names and other symbols have been removed.

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Workers remove the statue of Confederate Naval officer Matthew Fontaine Maury on Monument Avenue, Thursday July 2, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Maury was better known for his work in oceanography and other sciences before the Civil War. His statue is the second removed since a new state law was enacted on July first. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Across the nation, there are now fewer symbols of the Confederacy as 102 of them have been removed since the death of George Floyd in May.

Virginia has removed the most Confederate symbols of any state with 40, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

After Virginia, the next closest state was North Carolina, with 18.

The SPLC said that June and July each saw 38 symbols removed, with 13 in August, 12 in September and one this month.

The organization said it track symbols that celebrate the Confederacy on public land, meaning symbols in graveyards, battlefields, on private property, or those erected in the spirit of reconciliation are not included in its count.

