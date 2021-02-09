‘American Pickers’ returning to Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – The popular television show “American Pickers” is coming to Virginia and you could be featured in an episode.

The show’s hosts, Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, plan to film episodes in Virginia in April featuring collections of antiques, according to the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce

The duo previously visited Virginia in 2017 and 2018.

If you have a collection that you think should be considered, email americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 1-855-OLD-RUST.

You will need to submit your name, town, state, phone number, where your collection is located and a brief description of the collection.