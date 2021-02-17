39ºF

Senior alert issued for missing Virginia Beach 76-year-old woman

She’s been missing since Tuesday, according to state police

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Senior alert issued for 76-year-old Shu-Jin Wu.
State police have issued a senior alert Wednesday for a missing woman who was last seen in Virginia Beach.

Virginia State Police are looking for 76-year-old Shu-Jin Wu who is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

She was last seen Tuesday at 7 a.m. at 1585 Gallery Avenue in Virginia Beach wearing a gray sweatshirt, red vest and black pants.

She suffers from a cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety, police say.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-385-4101.

