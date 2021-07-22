Virginia Lottery Board approves proposed permanent casino gaming regulations

RICHMOND, Va. – Casino gaming in Virginia has taken a big step forward.

On Wednesday, the Virginia Lottery Board announced its approval of proposed permanent casino gaming regulations. This comes after the board previously approved emergency casino regulations on Feb. 3.

Now, the regulations await Governor Ralph Northam’s approval. If the governor approves, there will be a 60-day public comment period, leading up to final approval by the Lottery Board.

“The Lottery’s Gaming Compliance Department and Office of General Counsel have been diligently working to set up the regulatory and licensing framework to ensure casino gaming in Virginia is secure and transparent,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall. “In this role, we see the Lottery as the public’s watchdog, confirming that the law and regulations are followed, and the integrity of casino gambling is protected.”

At this time, there are four land-based casinos in Virginia which are in Bristol, Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth. These casinos were approved by voters in local referenda in November 2021.

There is also a fifth proposed casino in Richmond that is on a different timetable and hasn’t been approved yet. But it is expected to be on the ballot in November 2021.