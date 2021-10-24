2 die in crash after police chase in Prince William County

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) – A speeding car whose driver refused to stop for police crashed into a wall and caught fire early Sunday, killing the two people inside, police said.

Virginia State Police said they tried to pull the vehicle over because it was traveling 72 mph in a 55 mph zone. But the driver refused to stop, and police pursued.

The vehicle continued south onto Interstate 95 in Prince William County and then took the exit for Route 123 at an excessive speed, police said. The driver lost control on the ramp, ran off the right side of the road and struck a wall.

The vehicle then rode up the cement wall and struck the bottom of an overpass, and the vehicle caught fire.

Troopers ran to the vehicle and pulled the driver and passenger out, just before it became engulfed in flames, police said.

Neither the driver, Curtis Armstead Jr., 24, of Fredericksburg, Va., nor the passenger, Miquel D. Jenkins, 23, of Fredericksburg, Va., survived the crash, police said. Both succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

A white, powdery substance in a bag was located with the men, police said.

The pursuit and crash remain under investigation.