Two brothers from Bedford County split lottery prize

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – After playing the Virginia Lottery together for years, it finally paid off for two brothers from Bedford County when one brother stopped to buy a ticket on his way to work.

Harry Rozell bought the winning ticket from White House Corner Store, located at 11674 Smith Mountain Parkway in Huddleston.

The ticket matched all five winning numbers in the Oct. 23 Cash 5 with EZ Match drawing, winning Harry and Duane Rozell $387,450. The brothers split the jackpot equally.

The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398.