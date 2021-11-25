Virginia airports to receive $400M in funding from infrastructure bill

Airports in Virginia will receive nearly $400 million over the next five years from President Biden's infrastructure bill.

Airports in Virginia will receive nearly $400 million over the next five years from President Biden’s infrastructure bill.

The announcement from Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine shows Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport will get nearly $15 million.

Lynchburg Regional Airport will get nearly $6.5 million.

Danville Regional Airport and Virginia Tech’s airport are expected to get nearly $1.5 million each.

”As people continue to use the air service, we’re going to continue to get more and that is just good for economic development and allowing people to get out-and-about and reconnect with family,” said Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport Marketing Director, Brad Boettcher.

Since the announcement was made on Wednesday, the airport hopes to have a better idea of where the money will go next week.