Eighth Virginia child younger than 10 dies after contracting COVID-19

A child younger than 10, who lived along the Interstate 95 corridor, has died after contracting the coronavirus, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

This marks the eighth Virginia child below the age of 10 who has died from the virus.

According to health officials, the child lived in the Rappahannock Health District, which covers Fredericksburg, as well as Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties

Here’s a breakdown of where the eight children who died from the coronavirus lived:

Two children who died lived in the Rappahannock District, which covers Fredericksburg, as well as Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties

Two children who died lived in the Richmond City Health District

One child who died lived in the Chesterfield Health District, which covers Covers Colonial Heights, as well as Chesterfield and Powhatan counties

One child who died lived in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which covers Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Rappahannock and Orange counties

One child who died lived in the Virginia Beach Health District, which covers Chesapeake, Franklin, Hampton, Newport News, as well as Matthews County

One child who died lived in the Lord Fairfax Health District, which covers Winchester, as well as Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties

Ultimately, there have been 18 individuals younger than 20 who have died from the coronavirus in Virginia as of Wednesday, Jan. 26.