Virginia students among the most impacted in the nation, Nation’s Report Card shows

RICHMOND, Va. – Test scores have dropped throughout the nation, and students in Virginia especially have felt the negative impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on education, according to a recent report from the National Assessment of Education Progress.

The National Report Card, the first issued since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, showed that the average Virginia fourth-grade math score decreased by 11 points, and the average fourth-grade reading score had a 10-point decrease. This is when compared to the last assessment, which was done in 2019.

As for the eighth grade level in Virginia, the average math score decreased by about 8 points and the average reading score decreased by 2 points.

A nonprofit and statewide operating foundation, Virginia Learns, is calling on businesses, educators and local communities to come together to help students throughout the Commonwealth be successful.

The latest findings by The Nation’s Report Card could not be a clearer distress signal: our Commonwealth’s students have experienced immense setbacks to their learning progress and are among the most impacted in the nation. It is paramount that everyone – from elected officials to businesses, educators, and local communities – come together as a united front to increase support and resources for students to alleviate the learning chasm that the pandemic only served to exacerbate. Robert Nomberg, president and CEO of Virginia Learns

One way Virginia Learns is working to help students is with its new high-impact tutoring program, Accelerate Virginia. The program will include at least 25 volunteer tutors who will work with a variety of participating middle school students who need additional assistance in literacy and math. Tutors will also serve as mentors.

A pilot of the program was launched earlier this year.

“The only way we can solve this learning crisis is by working together to support our students and ensure these setbacks do not cause lifelong and generational impacts. Through programs like Accelerate Virginia, we have a real opportunity to recover what was lost and ensure students are prepared with the skillsets and knowledge they need to succeed in life,” said Robert Nomberg.

At this time, Virginia Learns is in need of volunteers to participate in this initial phase. If you or someone you know is interested in participating in this program, visit virginialearns.org/acceleratevirginia to apply as a volunteer tutor.