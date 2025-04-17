FBI warns of online predators targeting young people

Warning: This article contains material that may be disturbing for some readers.

The FBI is warning parents about a rising online threat targeting minors.

Officials have observed a sharp increase in the 764 Members of Violent Online Networks, which are online predators who victimize young people and coerce them into recording or even livestreaming acts of self-harm with the intent to instill fear and chaos.

“Parents and educators, we here at FBI Richmond want to tell you about an alarming trend we’re seeing that’s affecting our children,” FBI Richmond Special Agent in Charge Stanley Meador said. The FBI reported that this trend has been rapidly growing for the last three years.

Meador explained that these violent extremist groups will also use threats, blackmail and manipulation to extort victims into sharing material related to animal cruelty, violence to others, sexually explicit acts and/or suicide. The footage is then circulated among members of the network to continue to maintain control over the victims.

“Their intent to overall to sow discord, create chaos but more specifically it varies from case to case, it could be individuals seeking sexual gratification, social prominence on these platforms and tragically there is an area in this where the more violent depictions these subjects can get victims to do, the more status they receive online,” Meador said.

While many threats systemically target teen girls, anyone can be targeted. The FBI noted that victims are often between the ages of 10 and 17 years old, but investigators have seen some victims as young as 9 years old. These predators target children who struggle with a variety of mental health issues, such as depression, eating disorders, or suicidal ideation.

The FBI warns parents to be vigilant for sudden changes in their child’s behavior, such as becoming withdrawn, moody or irritable.

“Have a conversation with your children about their online activity, make sure you are setting clear boundaries with what they’re doing, and make sure you know what they’re doing,” Meador said.

The message to young people is to be careful who you’re talking to online.

“When you are on a gaming app, or social media site, you may be thinking you’re playing an ordinary game but be cautious of those people reaching out to you and those relationships that you may be forming with individuals because it may be a subject seeking to do harm,” Meador said.

Meador said they are working with their counterterrorism and child exploitation task force to try to stop this.

If you think your child has been a victim of one of these groups, you can call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.FBI.gov.