Catholic Diocese of Richmond reflects on legacy of Pope Francis following his death

On Easter Monday, much of the world awoke to the news that Pope Francis had passed away. He was 88 years old, and his passing comes after recovering from a near-fatal bout of pneumonia in February, which at some point developed into double pneumonia. He was hospitalized for 38 days, marking the longest hospitalization of his papacy.

The Argentine pontiff, history’s first from Latin America, led the Catholic Church for over 12 years. The Vatican issued a death certificate confirming that the cause of death was a stroke that led to irreversible heart failure.

Francis’ death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from around the world, including from prominent figures within the Commonwealth.

Bishop Barry C. Knestout with the Catholic Diocese of Richmond has issued the following statement: