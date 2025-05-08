Former Virginia NICU nurse accused of abusing premature babies faces eight new charges

HENRICO, Va. – A former NICU nurse from Henrico is facing additional charges. Since January, a series of allegations have been brought against Erin Strotman, who is accused of intentionally abusing and harming premature babies.

Initially, Strotman faced 12 charges of child abuse and malicious wounding for the alleged mistreatment of at least five neonatal infants in her care while employed at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Virginia’s Henrico Doctors’ Hospital. Following an arraignment on Wednesday, her total charges increased to 20, involving nine babies from 2022 to 2024.

These new charges come just days after Strotman’s nursing license was suspended. She has been out on bond since February, and a judge recently denied a request to revoke her bond.

“To refresh everyone’s memory, that means she is on house arrest with a GPS monitor. She is not allowed to leave her home unless attending meetings with her attorney or fulfilling court-ordered medical appointments,” Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said outside court on Wednesday.

Strotman’s defense attorneys informed NBC 12 that they plan to file a motion next week to impose restrictions on communications during meetings.

“What we’ll do is wait to see what the motion is that defense counsel, Mr. [Ted] Bruns, was referring to. It’s possible that the Commonwealth will concur, but we need to understand the specifics first,” Taylor stated.

Since Strotman waived her right to a jury trial during her last hearing, the next steps will depend on Judge Richard S. Wallerstein Jr., who intends to review the defense’s motion regarding media on May 28. Strotman’s trial date is tentatively set for February 2026.

The Commonwealth has stated that it is not currently investigating any other infants, but families who wish to come forward can contact their office or the Henrico Police non-emergency line at 804-501-5000.