Body found believed to be 12-year-old flood victim from Virginia

CROZET, Va. – Police have confirmed that a body found Wednesday morning is believed to be 12-year-old Jordan Sims, a boy who has been missing since Tuesday evening after being swept away in floodwaters southwest of Crozet.

Search crews located the body in the area of Newtown Road around 8:45 a.m.

A medical examiner is en route from Richmond to confirm the identity.

“This is a heartbreaking outcome, and our hearts are with the Sims family and loved ones,” said Albemarle County Fire Rescue Chief Dan Eggleston. “We are incredibly grateful to our local and regional partners who supported this search effort with urgency, professionalism, and care.”

Sims was last seen around 5:28 p.m. near Newtown Road and Valley Green Drive. According to Albemarle County Fire Rescue, career and volunteer units from the Albemarle County Police Department and Albemarle County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the area after a 911 caller reported that the child was walking outside when he was swept away by rushing water that had overtaken the roadway from a nearby creek.

Responders from the Virginia Conservation Police, Albemarle Fire Rescue, and the Albemarle Police Department were on the scene searching for the child.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more.