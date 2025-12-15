Virginia among 18 states approved to limit sugary food and drink purchases with SNAP benefits

VIRGINIA – Virginia is one of 18 states that have been approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to restrict the use of SNAP benefits for certain sugary foods and drinks.

This effort is part of the Make America Healthy Again initiative led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who serves as the Secretary of Health and Human Services. The initiative aims to tackle chronic disease by reforming America’s food, health, and scientific systems.

Starting in 2026, these states will limit SNAP purchases of non-nutritious items like soda and candy:

Arkansas

Colorado

Florida

Hawaii

Idaho

Indiana

Iowa

Louisiana

Missouri

Nebraska

North Dakota

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

West Virginia.

In Virginia, the restriction will specifically target “sweetened beverages,” with a planned start date of April 1, 2026. The list of prohibited items varies by state.

“These actions build on Secretary Rollins’ “Laboratories of Innovation” initiative, announced on her first day in office, which invites governors to propose state-driven solutions to strengthen federal nutrition programs and protect taxpayer resources,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

He continued, “Today’s approvals follow previously amended waivers in Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, and Utah, marking 12 states that have now partnered with USDA and HHS to strengthen SNAP’s nutritional integrity. Each waiver tailors excluded items based on state submissions and will go into effect in 2026.”